Embedded Computing Design

Kontron Squeezes 13th Gen i Processors into Compact and Mini Motherboards

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 28, 2023

News

Image Credit: Kontron

Ismaning, Germany. Kontron posted all ATX, µATX, and mITX motherboards powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i processor series will now receive a complete BIOS update to 13th generation.

K3841-Q, K3842-Q & K3843-B µATX motherboards features include:

  • Two M.2 connectors and an
  • integrated Intel TPM 2.0. All models support
  • Intel 12th & 13th Gen Core i3/i5/i7/I9 processors with a maximum CPU TDP of 125W

K3841-Q µATX motherboard supplies three LAN interfaces, an Intel 219LM GbEthernet controller with manageability two latest generation I225LM with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports.

K3842-Q µATX board runs Intel Q670 chipset and up to two LANs, supplying power to desktop PCs and less intensive industrial applications.

K3843-B µATX board is equipped with the B660 chipset and comes with cTDP, DDR5, four DisplayPorts, and four PCIe Gen5 interfaces.

The Mini-ITX motherboards K3833-Q and K3832-Q utilize the Intel Q670E chipset, which enables features like vPro Manageability, Stable Image (SIPP) or RAID. There are Dual Intel LAN interfaces enabling teaming, TSN, and real-time support (TCC).

Features include:

  • PCIe x16 Gen 5 expansion slot
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces
  • M.2 Key-M and Key-E slot
  • Two DIMM sockets for DDR5 memory

 The ATX motherboard K3851-R is centered around the Intel R680E chipset for high-demanding PCIe and PCIe 5.0 expansion utilizing three network ports, two Intel i225 and one Intel i219LM GbE vPRO controller carrying AMT & Teaming. Additional benefits are Dual M.2 Key-M PCIe/NVMe SSD expansion slots.

For more information, visit kontron.com/en.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Interface & I/O
Consumer
Embedded Executive: Scott McNeese, Director of Voice and Audio, ArkX Labs

March 15, 2023

MORE
IoT
Semtech Rebrands to Reflect Vision of a Smart, Connected, Sustainable Planet

March 28, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Kontron
Kontron Squeezes 13th Gen i Processors into Compact and Mini Motherboards

March 28, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
ITTIA DB Supports VxWorks and WRS Linux

March 27, 2023

MORE