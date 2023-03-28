Kontron Squeezes 13th Gen i Processors into Compact and Mini Motherboards

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kontron Ismaning, Germany. Kontron posted all ATX, µATX, and mITX motherboards powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i processor series will now receive a complete BIOS update to 13th generation.

K3841-Q, K3842-Q & K3843-B µATX motherboards features include:

Two M.2 connectors and an

integrated Intel TPM 2.0. All models support

Intel 12th & 13th Gen Core i3/i5/i7/I9 processors with a maximum CPU TDP of 125W

K3841-Q µATX motherboard supplies three LAN interfaces, an Intel 219LM GbEthernet controller with manageability two latest generation I225LM with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports.

K3842-Q µATX board runs Intel Q670 chipset and up to two LANs, supplying power to desktop PCs and less intensive industrial applications.

K3843-B µATX board is equipped with the B660 chipset and comes with cTDP, DDR5, four DisplayPorts, and four PCIe Gen5 interfaces.

The Mini-ITX motherboards K3833-Q and K3832-Q utilize the Intel Q670E chipset, which enables features like vPro Manageability, Stable Image (SIPP) or RAID. There are Dual Intel LAN interfaces enabling teaming, TSN, and real-time support (TCC).

Features include:

PCIe x16 Gen 5 expansion slot

USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces

M.2 Key-M and Key-E slot

Two DIMM sockets for DDR5 memory

The ATX motherboard K3851-R is centered around the Intel R680E chipset for high-demanding PCIe and PCIe 5.0 expansion utilizing three network ports, two Intel i225 and one Intel i219LM GbE vPRO controller carrying AMT & Teaming. Additional benefits are Dual M.2 Key-M PCIe/NVMe SSD expansion slots.

For more information, visit kontron.com/en.