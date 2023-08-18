MYIR has a New SoM Built on the AM62x

Shenzhen, China. MYIR released a new ARM SoM MYC-YM62X CPU Module built on AM62x (AM625/AM623), the newest Sitara processor from TI. The SoM supports quad/dual/single Arm Cortex-A53 core (up to 1.4GHz) and single Cortex-M4F core (400MHz). 1GB/2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32Kbit EEPROM, and PMIC are integrated within the module.

The SoM comes in a tight 43mm by 45mm form and can run Linux with included kernel and driver source code. There is an abundance of IO signals through the 1.0 mm pitch 222-pin Castellated-Hole expansion interface such as dual TSN-enabled Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB, MMC/SD, Camera interface, OSPI, CAN-FD and GPMC.

Dual displays and a 3D GPU (AM625) can be utilized in application areas such as Human-machine Interaction (HMI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Gateways.

Other Highlights:

PCB Layers: 10-layer design

Power supply: 5V/1A

Working temperature: -40~85 Celsius (industrial grade)

TI Sitara AM62x Processor (AM6254/AM6252/AM6231) - TI AM6254: 4*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6254ATCGGAALW) TI AM6252: 2*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6252ATCGGAALW) TI AM6231: 1*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6231ASGGGAALW) Two PRU-SS running up to 333MHz 3D GPU graphics accelerator (only for AM625 processors)1GB/2GB DDR4

8GB eMMC

32KB EEPROM

1.0mm pitch 222-pin stamp hole expansion interface 2 x RGMII 2 x USB2.0 9 x URAT 3 x CAN FD 6 x I2C 5 x SPI 1 x GPMC 2 x LVDS 1 x RGB 1 x MIPI CSI 3 x MCASP 1 x JTAG Up to 143 x GPIOs

Linux OS

For more information, visit myirtech.com.