MYIR has a New SoM Built on the AM62x

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 18, 2023

News

Image Credit: MYIR

Shenzhen, China. MYIR released a new ARM SoM MYC-YM62X CPU Module built on AM62x (AM625/AM623), the newest Sitara processor from TI. The SoM supports quad/dual/single Arm Cortex-A53 core (up to 1.4GHz) and single Cortex-M4F core (400MHz). 1GB/2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32Kbit EEPROM, and PMIC are integrated within the module. 

The SoM comes in a tight 43mm by 45mm form and can run Linux with included kernel and driver source code. There is an abundance of IO signals through the 1.0 mm pitch 222-pin Castellated-Hole expansion interface such as dual TSN-enabled Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB, MMC/SD, Camera interface, OSPI, CAN-FD and GPMC.

Dual displays and a 3D GPU (AM625) can be utilized in application areas such as Human-machine Interaction (HMI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Gateways.

Other Highlights:

  • PCB Layers: 10-layer design
  • Power supply: 5V/1A
  • Working temperature: -40~85 Celsius (industrial grade)
  • TI Sitara AM62x Processor (AM6254/AM6252/AM6231)
    • - TI AM6254: 4*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6254ATCGGAALW)
    • TI AM6252: 2*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6252ATCGGAALW)
    • TI AM6231: 1*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6231ASGGGAALW)
    • Two PRU-SS running up to 333MHz
    • 3D GPU graphics accelerator (only for AM625 processors)1GB/2GB DDR4
  • 8GB eMMC
  • 32KB EEPROM
  • 1.0mm pitch 222-pin stamp hole expansion interface
    • 2 x RGMII
    • 2 x USB2.0
    • 9 x URAT
    • 3 x CAN FD
    • 6 x I2C
    • 5 x SPI
    • 1 x GPMC
    • 2 x LVDS
    • 1 x RGB
    • 1 x MIPI CSI
    • 3 x MCASP
    • 1 x JTAG
    • Up to 143 x GPIOs
  • Linux OS

For more information, visit myirtech.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

