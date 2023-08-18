MYIR has a New SoM Built on the AM62x
August 18, 2023
News
Shenzhen, China. MYIR released a new ARM SoM MYC-YM62X CPU Module built on AM62x (AM625/AM623), the newest Sitara processor from TI. The SoM supports quad/dual/single Arm Cortex-A53 core (up to 1.4GHz) and single Cortex-M4F core (400MHz). 1GB/2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32Kbit EEPROM, and PMIC are integrated within the module.
The SoM comes in a tight 43mm by 45mm form and can run Linux with included kernel and driver source code. There is an abundance of IO signals through the 1.0 mm pitch 222-pin Castellated-Hole expansion interface such as dual TSN-enabled Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB, MMC/SD, Camera interface, OSPI, CAN-FD and GPMC.
Dual displays and a 3D GPU (AM625) can be utilized in application areas such as Human-machine Interaction (HMI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Gateways.
Other Highlights:
- PCB Layers: 10-layer design
- Power supply: 5V/1A
- Working temperature: -40~85 Celsius (industrial grade)
- TI Sitara AM62x Processor (AM6254/AM6252/AM6231)
- - TI AM6254: 4*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6254ATCGGAALW)
- TI AM6252: 2*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6252ATCGGAALW)
- TI AM6231: 1*[email protected] + Cortex-M4F@400MHz (AM6231ASGGGAALW)
- Two PRU-SS running up to 333MHz
- 3D GPU graphics accelerator (only for AM625 processors)1GB/2GB DDR4
- 8GB eMMC
- 32KB EEPROM
- 1.0mm pitch 222-pin stamp hole expansion interface
- 2 x RGMII
- 2 x USB2.0
- 9 x URAT
- 3 x CAN FD
- 6 x I2C
- 5 x SPI
- 1 x GPMC
- 2 x LVDS
- 1 x RGB
- 1 x MIPI CSI
- 3 x MCASP
- 1 x JTAG
- Up to 143 x GPIOs
- Linux OS
For more information, visit myirtech.com.