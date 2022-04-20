Opal Kelly Announces XEM8310 FPGA Development Module for Xilinx Artix UltraScale+

News

Opal Kelly announced the XEM8310-AU25P development module for the Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ FPGA. The module features Opal Kelly's FrontPanel SDK for programming high-performance, software-connected FPGA applications.

The XEM8310-AU25P features the Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ XCAU25P-2FFVB676E FPGA and USB 3.0 Type C SuperSpeed interface. The module also includes 12 high- speed gigabit transceiver lanes via Artix UltraScale+ transceivers. Artix UltraScale+ GTY transceivers support serial standards such as 10 GbE, JESD-204B, DisplayPort, PCI Express, SATA, HD-SDI, XAUI, and Aurora up to 16.375 Gbps.

The XEM8310 includes the FPGA, USB Type C SuperSpeed connector, 2 GiB DDR4 memory, 32-MiB serial flash, two low-jitter fixed-frequency clock oscillators, and is self- powered by a single DC supply (+7.5 to +15 VDC). The new module is delivered in a compact 100mm x 70mm (3.94" x 2.76") form factor with three Samtec mezzanine connectors to mate with a customer's logic board.

“Designers can take their high-performance proof-of-concept builds from our newly- released XEM8320 Development Platform and quickly and economically scale them up to production deployments incorporating the XEM8310 module,” said Jake Janovetz, president of Opal Kelly.

Janovetz continued, "Both the XEM8320 development platform and the XEM8310 integration module are built on the same production-ready FrontPanel SDK. The common environment enables engineers to quickly migrate from development mode to production deployment. We are excited to offer these high-performance FPGA companion products to simplify the journey from prototype to proof-of-concept to production – resulting in lower risk and faster entry into the marketplace."