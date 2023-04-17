Product of the Week: Avalue Technology Inc.’s HPM-SRSUA Server-Grade ATX Motherboard

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Server-grade ATX motherboards provide a wide variety of benefits in smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, smart cities, and other safety-critical applications that require longevity, high-performance security and management, and compatibility with other systems.

Avalue Technology’s server-grade ATX motherboard, the HPM-SRSUA, is equipped with support for the Intel® single 4th Gen. Xeon® SP Sapphire-Rapids LGA4677 single-socket platform operating at a max TDP of 250W, and the Intel® C741 chipset. The Intel 4th generation scalable processor enables the previously mentioned features in addition to support for memory and multitasking in multithreaded applications.

The HPM-SRSUA Server-Grade ATX Motherboard in Action

The 12" x 9.6" HPM-SRSUA motherboard is equipped with the AST2600 BMC graphics chipset, enabling remote-management functions such as system monitoring and remote access in the aforementioned applications. One VGA port provides a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1200 operating at 60Hz 32bpp.

The solution also provides six DDR5 operating at 4800/4400 MHz with RDIMM up to 1.5TB, both of which are ideal for memory-intensive and high-end computing use cases.

For storage, the board features one M.2 M-Key slot designed to support one SATA or one PCIe 3.0; and four NVMe SSD in 2242, 2260, 2280, and 22110 form factors. The HPM-SRSUA provides five SATA III, where 1~4 support RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10. Additional I/O include:

4x internal USB 3.2 Gen1 ports

2x USB 2.0 ports

1x internal RS232 COM port

1x horizontal socket-type CMOS battery holder with CR2450

Ethernet capabilities include the following LAN chipsets: one Intel I210AT 1 Giga-bit Ethernet, one Intel I226-LM 2.5 Giga-bit Ethernet, and one optional Intel X550-AT2 10 Giga-bit Ethernet, as well as the following LAN ports: five RJ45, MGMT port for dedicated IPMI access only, a LAN1 port for 1GbE shared with IPMI access, LAN2 port for 2.5GbE, and LAN3 and 4 ports for optional 10GbE.

Getting Started with the HPM-SRSUA Server-Grade ATX Motherboard

For configuration and customization for boot processes, the HPM-SRSUA motherboard features the AMI UEFI BIOS firmware, as well as a watchdog timer. For secure boot, system protection, key management, and more, onboard TPM 2.0 provides these security features for the latest security and hardware platforms. The IPMI 2.0 interface is also included and provides additional capabilities for security, firmware updates, system health monitoring, remote management, and more.

With the Intel X550, the solution has an operating temperature of 0 ~ 55°C, a storage temperature of -40 ~ 85°C, and operating humidity of 40°C at 95% relative humidity, non-condensing. The status monitor also provides users with CPU temperature, fan speed, voltage monitoring, fan speed control, and case open detection information.

Finally, the server-grade ATX motherboard enables software support for a wide variety of operating systems such as Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, Windows Server IoT 2019 with VT-d disabled, Windows Server IoT 2022, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or later, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 and later.

