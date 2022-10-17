Embedded Computing Design

Product of the Week: Sealevel’s COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 17, 2022

If you’re looking to accelerate the development of your embedded applications with an off-the-shelf solution that will enable fast deployment and is designed for rugged, compact, and functional operation, you might want to choose the highly integrated, scalable, and widely used computer-on-module (COM) standard capable of supporting small-scale to large-scale applications.

The 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board from Sealevel Systems features a COM Type 6 carrier board, COM module, cables, and a plexiglass demonstration enclosure that blankets the entire solution. With support for 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors, the COM Express module also features the Intel Core i3-8145UE CPU with 8 GB DDR4 RAM with the option to add up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM.

The size of the 12009 Compact Evaluation Board is equal to the size of a Compact Type 6 COM Express module, measured at 95 x 95mm.

 

The 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board in Action

Featuring a wide variety of I/O for rugged processing, Sealevel’s evaluation board includes gigabit ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, GPIO, RS-232, and a Mini DisplayPort, with a 128GB M.2 SATA SSD module that supports Windows and Linux operating systems, and TPM 2.0 support for secure processing.

The 12009 includes a variety of connectors/connector cables for networking, serial, Ethernet ports, optional fans, and more. The desktop power supply is powered through the locking, four-position Molex Micro-Fit connector, in addition to two SeaLATCH Panel Mount USB Type A Female to Molex 4 Pin connectors, a 5 Pin Molex connector cable for the 5V fan, a Molex connector to 2 DE9 connectors cable, and 10-Position connector to RJ45 cables.

The evaluation board includes a Mini DisplayPort Male to HDMI Male Cable, 3′ for connection to external displays, a power button, power-indicating and COM activity LEDs, and an operating temperature range of 0ºC to 70ºC.

Getting Started with the 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board

To get started with the 12009, the user manual is available on the Sealevel site here: https://www.sealevel.com/support/manual-12009-001-kt/

The 12009 can also be seen in the company video below, which provides supplemental information and visuals. 

Sealevel’s COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board can be found on www.sealevel.com under part #12009-001-KT. The 12009 is priced at $2,299 and can be purchased from stock as a standard product.

