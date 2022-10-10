Product of the Week: Extreme Engineering Solutions’ XCalibur4740 6U VPX SBC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Even tried and true standards could use a performance boost now and again. Especially now, given that they're suddenly surrounded by networks and connectivity. These compute intensive solutions not only require a rugged and reliable architecture, but they must also include data protection and enhanced security capabilities.

The XCalibur4740 SBC from Extreme Engineering Solutions delivers just that with next-gen performance from the tested, trusted, and rugged VPX form factor. Packing an Intel®️ Xeon®️ D-1700 series "Ice Lake-D" processor, the SBC also features two 40GBASE-KR4, two 1000BASE-X, and two 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports.

The 6U VPX-REDI cards, which are also compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX™️ slot profiles, accommodate up to 48 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in three channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash, and can connect to peripherals over backplane connectors such as USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial. Two integrated XMC/PMC sites allow for system expansion, and each include a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel®️ Xeon®️ D processor and X12d+X8d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors.

Because of all this connectivity, the VPX cards also integrate SecureCOTS™️ technology with a Microsemi®️ PolarFire™️ FPGA which comes with 128 MB SPI flash for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed.

The XCalibur4740 6U VPX SBC In Action

The onboard Xeons provide up to 10 CPU cores in a power efficient SoC design, and are available in extended temperature support variants.

UEFI firmware boots within the SecureCOTS framework to support enhanced security and trusted computing, while an additional TPM and system voltage monitor, power-on/reset control, non-volatile write-protection control for added reliability.

All this amounts to a ton of performance and open networking that's locked down for the most stringent of applications and use cases.

Additionally, the XCalibur4740 SBC supports ruggedization level 5 for conduction-cooled applications and includes support for shock and vibration. Customers have the option to choose conformal coating for additional protection over the board’s environment and erosion, with thermal performance varying based on CPU frequency and application.

For information regarding SATA or PCIe Gen4 availability, X-ES advises customers to consult factory, in addition to power which will vary based on configuration and usage.

Getting Started with the XCalibur4740 6U VPX SBC

Wind River VxWorks and X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) Board Support Packages (BSPs) are available. Contact factory for availability of Green Hills INTEGRITY, QNX Neutrino, and LynuxWorks LynxOS BSPs, as well as Microsoft Windows drivers.

The SBC also offers accessories such as the XPand1015 (90075305), a two-slot 6U VPX development platform for conduction-cooled modules with RTM I/O, and the XIt1052 (90060485), a 6U VPX rear transition module.

Additional Resources: