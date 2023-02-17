Should COM Express Be Free?

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Associate Editor, Taryn Engmark, speak with Abhijit Grewal, Director of Marketing Smart Cities Business at Silicon Labs, about the company’s new flagship sub-Ghz SoC, the FG25. Designed for long-range, low-power transmissions in Smart City IoT applications, the SoC is the first in Silicon Labs’ portfolio to support orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) modulations.

Next, Rich Nass and Vin D'Agostino are back with the next installment of Dev Talk with Rich and Vin where this week the two are answering the question, “Should companies be investing and integrating in AI technology into their solutions?”

But first, Brandon and Rich discuss the popular and widely used computer-on-module standard, COM Express. Currently, the standard can be licensed at a membership cost but once the information is collected, it’s often shared to other parties for free. Which bring us to the question, “should COM Express be free?”

Read more at https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/open-source/board-system-standards/free-com-express.