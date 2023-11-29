Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Looks to Revolutionize the PC104 Standard
News
Chesham, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. Sundance Multiprocessor Technology released a new module combining Microchip’s PolarFire SoC MPFS250T from Trenz Electronic and Sundance’s open-source EMC²-DP PC104 SoM Carrier (40mm x 50mm). Sundance believes the solution will revolutionize the PC104 standard with the power and precision from Microchip and the flexibility and open-source of its EMC²-DP PC104 SoM Carrier.
(EMC²-MPFS250 block diagram courtesy of Sundance)
PolarFire SoC MPFS250T:
- 1 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM
- 4 x 5 cm Footprint
- High-Speed Data Processing
- Secure Data Handling
- Low Power Consumption
Leveraging the PolarFire SoC with RISC-V CPUs and FPGA fabric enhances I/O utilizing VITA57.1 FMC Expansion and Edge-AI acceleration.
For more information, visit store.sundance.com.