Embedded Computing Design

Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Looks to Revolutionize the PC104 Standard

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 29, 2023

News

Image Credit: Sundance Multiprocessor Technology

Chesham, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. Sundance Multiprocessor Technology released a new module combining Microchip’s PolarFire SoC MPFS250T from Trenz Electronic and Sundance’s open-source EMC²-DP PC104 SoM Carrier (40mm x 50mm). Sundance believes the solution will revolutionize the PC104 standard with the power and precision from Microchip and the flexibility and open-source of its EMC²-DP PC104 SoM Carrier.

 

(EMC²-MPFS250 block diagram courtesy of Sundance)

 

PolarFire SoC MPFS250T:

  • 1 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM
  • 4 x 5 cm Footprint
  • High-Speed Data Processing
  • Secure Data Handling
  • Low Power Consumption

Leveraging the PolarFire SoC with RISC-V CPUs and FPGA fabric enhances I/O utilizing VITA57.1 FMC Expansion and Edge-AI acceleration.

For more information, visit store.sundance.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

