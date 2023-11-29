Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Looks to Revolutionize the PC104 Standard

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Sundance Multiprocessor Technology

Chesham, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. Sundance Multiprocessor Technology released a new module combining Microchip’s PolarFire SoC MPFS250T from Trenz Electronic and Sundance’s open-source EMC²-DP PC104 SoM Carrier (40mm x 50mm). Sundance believes the solution will revolutionize the PC104 standard with the power and precision from Microchip and the flexibility and open-source of its EMC²-DP PC104 SoM Carrier.





(EMC²-MPFS250 block diagram courtesy of Sundance)

PolarFire SoC MPFS250T:

1 GB LPDDR4 SDRAM

4 x 5 cm Footprint

High-Speed Data Processing

Secure Data Handling

Low Power Consumption

Leveraging the PolarFire SoC with RISC-V CPUs and FPGA fabric enhances I/O utilizing VITA57.1 FMC Expansion and Edge-AI acceleration.

