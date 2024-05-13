Tessolve’s AI-Powered Computer Vision

Image Credit: Tessolve

San Jose, California. Tessolve and Renesas collaborated to develop Tessolve’s SMARC SOM compatible with SMARC standard 2.1 and based on the RZ/V2H MPU leveraging four Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside two Cortex-R8 cores, one Cortex-M33, and an AI Accelerator (DRP-AI3) capable of eight TOPS/dense and 80 TOPS/sparse.

“Tessolve’s SMARC SOM, based on Renesas RZ/V2H MPU, aims to deliver an AI-powered computer vision system with a 360° surround view solution to the Industrial, robotics, and transportation markets, accelerating OEMs’ time to market,” commented Kiran Kumar Nagendra, AVP- Embedded Systems, Tessolve.

The platform runs on Yocto Linux supporting up to 16GB Low power DDR4 RAM and up to 64GB flash. I/Os include PCIe, USB 3.2, SDIO, MIPI CSI, MIPI DSI, and Gigabit Ethernet enabling proficient operation of vision AI and real-time control. The RZ/V2H is ideal for autonomous robots, smart cameras, and machine vision in factory automation.

“The computer vision system solution supports up to four camera inputs, enabling 360° surround view capabilities, making it ideal for demanding applications with AI requirements of the future. Built using Tessolve’s 3-D product engineering principle, which stands for Development platform, Deployable system, or Derivative solution, our system solution can be adopted by OEMs either ‘as is’ or can be customized for their needs. Tessolve accelerates OEMs’ time to market with exceptional ODM abilities, offering white labeling as well,” ends Nagendra.

