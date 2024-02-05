DAVE Embedded Systems: SBC ORCA MED - SDV27

ORCA Med SBC (Single Board Computer) is part of DAVE Embedded Systems' portfolio of Single Board Computer solutions and it is designed for Medical Device market. ORCA Med SBC is available as OEM board or boxed with an Aluminum Case.

The robust design is suitable for medical applications and a package list of compliance reports is available to support the End User's EN ISO 60601, EN ISO 62304, EN ISO 14971 and ISO 13485 compliance process.

ORCA Med SBC is designed for support long term support and availability with a life time expected up to Year 2036.

The ORCA Med SBC Single Board Computer is provided with a Software Development Kit which enable customers to get complete control of the board. The Software Development Kit is called DESK DAVE Embedded Software Kit and it is based on the NXP official Software Development Kits. The DESK design is based on Yocto and grant a long term sw BOM support and availability.

The ToloMEO Edge software takes care of the core functionalities needed for medical device like clock management, power management, updates and cybersecurity.

Thanks to the ToloMEO integration the cyber security protection is available and can be provided according to standards IEC 62443. ToloMEO IIoT Services provides a number of ready to use solutions which enable customers to create their own cloud solution for IoT, OTA Updates, Machine Learning, Blockchain solutions for Digital Contracting and Embedded SW management.

NXP i.MX8M Plus ARM Cortex A53 Dual/Quad Cores 1.8 GHz

eMMC up to 256GB, uSD card slot

2x Ehternet 10/100/1000 with TSN Support

Wifi & BT 2.4 GHz and 5GHz

HDMI

2x USB3

Product Website Link:https://www.dave.eu/en/solutions/single-board-computers/sbc-orca-med-sdv27?january2020

Datasheet Link:https://mirror.dave.eu/marketing/SDV27%20-%20SBC%20ORCA%20MED/ORCA%20SBC%20MD-leaflet.pdf

