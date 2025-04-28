DevKit Weekly: Kontron K3836-Q/R mITX Powers Industrial, Medical and More

This is a good sized board from Kontron at 170 mm square. The K3836 mITX motherboard is the successor to the company’s D3633-S and it combines the functionality of its forerunner with the latest Intel Core processor generations and standards. Developed and produced in Germany, the motherboard offers two configuration options: The K3836-R and the K3836-Q. The former is equipped with Intel’s R680E chipset and has ECC support for mission-critical applications, while the latter is loaded with the Q670 chipset.

It’s got a ton of I/O built on, including VGA, USB, HDMI, 2 Intel LAN ports, PCIe x16 Gen5, and display Ports supporting graphics up to 8K resolutions.

The K3836 platform is built to be particularly reliable thanks to 24/7 continuous operation at temperatures up to 60°C, and it has adjustable CPU performance for any use case from entry-level to high performance IPC. This makes it suited for applications in the industrial, medicine, automotive infotainment and other areas, Kontron says.

If you want to find out more about the Kontrono K3836 Q or R, you can visit KONTRON.COM.

