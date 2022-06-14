Embedded boards feature Intel® Atom® x6000E Series for AIoT applications

SECO embedded computing solutions utilize leading edge processing technologies from world-class silicon vendors. One example is the Intel® Atom® x6000E Series and Intel® Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors, designed for edge Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), and computer vision applications. SECO provides multiple form-factors that enable easy integration of embedded computing platforms into innovative applications across a broad range of vertical markets.

Optimized for flexibility and reliability, SECO’s HALLEY SMARC system on module (SOM) enables high levels of safety without compromising performance and provides rapid time-to-market. This SOM includes specific Atom® x6000E SKUs enabled with Functional Safety (FuSa) features: when incorporating them into a system designed for FuSa and utilizing supplied compliance documentation, system designers can achieve IEC 61508 and ISO 13849 certifications quickly, with minimized development costs and time-to-market. In addition to FuSa-related features, the SM-C93 supports non-FuSa Intel® Atom® x6000E series, Celeron® N and J series, and Pentium® dual and quad core SKUs (4.5W – 12W thermal design power), including real time options. SECO also offers design support for customers seeking to incorporate these board into their products, including development of carrier board interface circuitry, subassemblies, and packaged systems.

The ICARUS single board computer (SBC) offers the same processor selection in a compact size - pico-ITX standard form factor, only 100x72 mm - targeting space constrained applications which require high performance and a full set of I/Os. ICARUS SBC connectivity options include: 2x Gigabit Ethernet with precision time protocol IEEE 1588, M.2 WWAN and WLAN slots, dual SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps Standard-A connector, 8x GPIOs, 2x CAN, I2C, and SPI connectors. The integrated Intel® Gen11 UHD Graphics controller, up to 32 Execution Units, and support for three independent displays also ensure excellent graphic performance in applications like digital signage, multimedia, and visual computing.