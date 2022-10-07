Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPedite7750 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based COM Express Module with Quad 10 Gigabit Ethernet
The XPedite7750 COM Express Mezzanine Module by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is an enhanced, Type 7 COM Express® module based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors.
Features
- Supports Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors
- Up to 10 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package
- SKUs available with native extended temperature support
- Standard COM Express® Basic form factor with ruggedization enhancements
- COM Express® enhanced Type 7 pinout
- 32 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in two channels
- 32 GB of SLC NAND flash
- 16 lanes of PCIe Gen3, available as one x16 PCIe interface
- 16 lanes of PCIe Gen2, available as two x8 PCIe interfaces
- Four 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports (can be configured as one 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet port)
- One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet port
- Four USB 3.0 ports
- Two LVTTL serial ports
Robust Performance in a Small Package
The XPedite7750 accommodates 32 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in two channels to support memory-intensive applications. The XPedite7750 also hosts numerous I/O ports and interfaces, including 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, USB 3.0, and LVTTL serial.
Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES
The XPedite7750 is ideal for the high-bandwidth and processing-intensive requirements of today’s commercial, industrial, and military applications.
The small footprint and standards-based form factor make the XPedite7750 perfect for portable and rugged environments, while providing an upgrade path for the future.
About Extreme Engineering
Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].