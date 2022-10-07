Extreme Engineering Solutions' XPedite7750 is an Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processor-Based COM Express Module with Quad 10 Gigabit Ethernet



The XPedite7750 COM Express Mezzanine Module by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is an enhanced, Type 7 COM Express® module based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors.

XPedite7750 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® D (formerly Ice Lake-D) rugged processor boards.

Features

Supports Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors

Up to 10 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Standard COM Express® Basic form factor with ruggedization enhancements

COM Express® enhanced Type 7 pinout

32 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in two channels

32 GB of SLC NAND flash

16 lanes of PCIe Gen3, available as one x16 PCIe interface

16 lanes of PCIe Gen2, available as two x8 PCIe interfaces

Four 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports (can be configured as one 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet port)

One 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet port

Four USB 3.0 ports

Two LVTTL serial ports

Robust Performance in a Small Package

The XPedite7750 accommodates 32 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in two channels to support memory-intensive applications. The XPedite7750 also hosts numerous I/O ports and interfaces, including 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, USB 3.0, and LVTTL serial.

Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES

The XPedite7750 is ideal for the high-bandwidth and processing-intensive requirements of today’s commercial, industrial, and military applications.

The small footprint and standards-based form factor make the XPedite7750 perfect for portable and rugged environments, while providing an upgrade path for the future.

About Extreme Engineering

