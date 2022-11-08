10w Industrial Panel PC WLP 7 J 20 Series Leveraging Intel's Elkhart Celeron

Wincomm, introduced its new WLP 7 J 20 series powered by Intel’s Elkhart Lake Celeron J6412 2.0GHz quad core and is available in 10.1(16:9), 10.4 (4: 15 (4:3), 15.6(16:9), and 21.5(16:9) inches. IOs Included in the WLP 7 J 20 are up to 4 USB (2 x USB3.2, 2 x USB 2.0), 3 x COM(1 X RS-232, 2 X RS-232/422/485), 2 x LAN(1 x 2.5Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x VGA, and expansion slot with 1 x PCIex1 Gen III, 1 x M.2 E key for WiFi/Blus tooth module, 1 x M.2 B key for PCIex1/USB, 4G/5G SIM card, and support for Windows 11.

The WLP-7J20 solution does not have a fan and is ideal for industrial automation ecosystems by maximizing power consumption of just 10w utilized for data processing. The fully flat 5-wire resistive touch display has an optional P-cap multi-touch (10.1" defaulted P-cap touch), and an IP66 waterproof and dustproof case making it factory ready.

