AIVION Announces a 6G-SDI Video Interface for Block Cameras

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by AIVION

AIVION announced the TL4K1171, a small form factor 6G-SDI video interface for autofocus zoom block cameras.

With a video format support of up to 3840x2160p at 30fps is perfect for cameras with long-reach cable requirements.

TL4K1171 video outputs:

6G-SDI compliant to SMPTE ST2081-10 MODE 1 mapping

Dual Link 3G-SDI compliant to SMPTE ST425-3 2si mapping

3G-SDI FHD compliant to SMPTE ST425-1 level A

According to AIVION, the camera video input signals are equalized, processed, and output over straight MCX connectors with the standard version having a straight MCX Connector. Straight- and right-angle connectors of the DIN7A, HD-BNC, and MCX connector are available.

The Camera can be operated with a RS232 and 3.3V TTL level serial camera control interface. The production kit includes a 30wire micro coaxial cable connecting the TL4K1171 to the camera. The TL4K1171 has a 10wire power supply and serial control cable harness and operating between -5°C to +60°C.

On the TL4k1171 is also an external sync interface for the Sony FCB-ER8550 available.

The 6G-SDI interface can be mounted behind the camera. With a 60 mm to 46mm size, the board fits the AIVION zoom block camera AZM-US18H, and the Sony Cameras FCB-ER8300, FCB-ER8530, FCB-ER8550, FCB-ES8230, and FCB-EW9500H.

For more information, visit aivion.de