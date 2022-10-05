High-Resolution TFT Designed for HMI Applications

Image Provided by RDS Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS) introduced the new 12.1-inch P-series NL12880BC20-32F display module from Tianma with WXGA resolution (1280 x 800 pixels), 16:9 aspect ratio, and optical performance (contrast ratio of 1000:1, brightness specification of 1100cd/m²) while integrating Tianma’s IPS (in-plane switching) SFT (Super Fine TFT) technology.

Justin Coleman, displays division manager, RDS said, “P-series display modules from Tianma have been designed and developed for use in a wide range of human-machine interface (HMI) applications where guaranteed, long-term operation in challenging application environments is a necessity,” such as construction, agriculture, medical, factory automation, manufacturing, and in-vehicle systems."

The module has the dimensions of 277.77mm (l) x 180.6mm (w) x 9.0mm (d) and can operate at a temperature range of -30°C to +80°C. 24-bit RGB data is supported by a 20-pin LVDS interface for a color array of 16.7 million colors.

For more information, visit review-displays.com.