Product of the Week: Advantech’s MIO-5154 Compact Single Board Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The ever-evolving landscape of embedded industrial and IoT applications thrives when integrating compact, reliable, and flexible solutions in varying conditions. As we continue to grow within these spaces, we need platforms that seamlessly integrate into space-constrained environments while promoting power efficiency, robust performance, expansive connectivity and peripherals, and customization.

The MIO-5154 3.5" embedded single-board computer (SBC) from Advantech is designed as a rugged and fanless solution for upgrading embedded and industrial applications to Edge AI applications.

Equipped with the latest Intel® N-Series and Core™ i3 N-Series processors, the MIO-5154 can manage performance and power consumption to promote energy efficiency.

Advantech’s MIO-5154 SBC in Action

The new processors come with improvements in single- and multi-thread performance, and AI inference, as well as support for the integrated Intel® UHD Graphics, making the SBC capable of handling advanced graphics tasks, and 4k video support for high-definition multimedia content.

For memory, the MIO-5154 SBC features up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 and SATA/NVMe for storage. The solution also includes internal and external I/O consisting of dual Ethernet, SMBus/I2C, six USB ports, six COM, and three independent displays via LVDS, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort interfaces, three M.2 expansion sockets via M.2 E-Key 2230, M.2 B-Key 2280 & 3052, and more.

For security, the Intel processors support built-in, advanced security with the Intel® Platform Trust Technology (PTT) and Intel® Boot Guard, both of which are designed to protect against unauthorized access and support a secure boot process.

Getting Started with Advantech’s MIO-5154 SBC

For additional support and device longevity, the MIO-5154 SBC supports Advantech's iManager intelligent self-management firmware for monitoring hardware and system health, Advantech’s software APIs enabling customization for hardware like GPIO, backlight, and watchdog timers, and WISE-DeviceOn for IoT remote monitoring and management.

The MIO-5154 also supports Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC which allows for frequent OS updates, includes security features like BitLocker encryption, Secure Boot, and Device Guard, and offers the familiar Windows environment for building and deploying applications.

Additional Resources: