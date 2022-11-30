Embedded Executive: John O'Hurley and Becky Wanta, Q5id

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Here’s an Embedded Executive podcast you didn’t expect from me. This week’s guest is John O'Hurley, who you may know as J. Peterman from what was one of the popular television comedies ever, Seinfeld.

John actually has a place in our embedded sphere, along with his business partner Becky Wanta with the company Q5id. Their company is a player in the identify theft arena, helping consumers keep their identities to themselves. The company operates differently from its competitors. I suggest you check it out, and hear it right from John O'Hurley, aka J. Peterman in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

