End-to-End IoT Security: SDRs for Uncovering RF Security Vulnerabilities in SDRs

By Brendon McHugh Field Application Engineer/Technical Writer Per Vices

In today’s wireless and 5G era, companies and individuals encounter a rising number of security threats on their IT assets. Wireless RF signals can be intercepted by anyone with low-cost radio equipment and decoded using open-source software, thus it’s imperative to assess connected designs for security vulnerabilities. This includes conducting penetration tests, jamming, replay attacks, and other methods to assess vulnerabilities in internet-of-things (IoT) RF protocols like Bluetooth, ZigBee, 6LoWPAN, Z-Wave, etc.

IoT is a network of internet-connected objects like devices, vehicles, and buildings. Objects are equipped with sensors that allow them to collect and transfer data into a cloud database. IoT enables different items (products) to be detected and controlled remotely via existing network infrastructure. The IoT systems can collect, process, and transfer data faster and more accurately than humans who manually collect and transfer information in a database.

The idea of IoT has been present for more than 10 years, but it became realistic only recently with the advance of several different technologies:

Many vendors are utilizing low-cost, reliable sensors to create IoT devices/ platforms. Connectivity: Internet networking and wireless radio protocols enable easy connection of sensors to the cloud and provide efficient data transfer.

The availability of multiple cloud providers enables businesses and consumers to access the infrastructure they need, and to scale-up without management concerns. Machine Learning/Data Analytics (ML/DA): Along with access to huge amounts of data stored in the cloud, ML/DA makes it faster and easier for businesses to gather insights. These technologies empower the IoT applications, and data produced by IoT is input to ML/DA.

Along with access to huge amounts of data stored in the cloud, ML/DA makes it faster and easier for businesses to gather insights. These technologies empower the IoT applications, and data produced by IoT is input to ML/DA. Natural Language Processing (NLP): Enabled by neural networks, NLP applied in IoT devices such as personal assistants like Alexa, Cortana, and Siri, make them applicable for home use.

The rapidly developing IoT technology stack incorporates three technology layers: sensors, microcontrollers/communication, and service platforms (management).

Sensors are put inside the objects, or the physical environment to record information and actions in the company. Layer Two (communication): Internet-connected microcontrollers process information captured by the sensors inside IoT devices and use this data to respond appropriately.

Internet-connected microcontrollers process information captured by the sensors inside IoT devices and use this data to respond appropriately. Layer Three (management/processing): This top layer analyzes the data so that users can improve their service platforms. Service platforms also enable clients to define their demands and firmware updates.

Today, IoT is widely applied for automation purposes and real-time data analytics in multiple domains, including smart homes, industry and manufacturing, transport, healthcare, retail, utilities, etc.

The communication between the IoT components can vary in different applications. Sometimes components talk mobile only (e.g., BLE based devices), and in some applications devices only talk to an IoT gateway (ZigBee, WirelessHART etc.). In cases where the users do not have direct access to the device, it can only be controlled via the Cloud.

Figure 1: IoT architecture

Internet-of-Things Threat Model

IoT threat model consists of 4 elements:

Processes: such as web services, or daemons. Some devices (e.g., field gateways and sensors) can be abstracted as a process when a technical solution is not possible. Data Stores: location of data (i.e., configuration files, or database). Data Flow: data moving inside application/components. External Entities (e.g., users, satellite feeds, etc.).

To provide the best security, the IoT architecture is divided into four zones as part of the threat modeling process. These zones include:

Device Zone: immediate physical surroundings of the device (LAN). Field Gateway: the gateway itself and devices attached to it. Cloud Gateway: enables remote communication to and from devices, or field gateways from several different sites across public network space to the cloud. Services: software components/modules that interface with devices through a field or cloud gateway for data collection and analysis.

Common Threats, Vulnerabilities, and Attack Vectors

Spoofing: The attacker, by using false identity, tries to gain useful information/personal data of the targeted victim. He/She accesses the system with a different physical or virtual device under the identity of the device the information has been taken from.

Denial of Service: A device goes out of service or doesn’t communicate due to interfering radio frequencies or cut wires. For example, a surveillance camera that had its power or network connection cut off.

Tampering: The attacker replaces the software running on the device, to leverage the genuine identity of the device. This happens when cryptographic facilities holding the key materials are prone to the hacking program.

Information Disclosure: The attacker uses extracted key material to inject itself into the communication path between the device and a controller (or field/cloud gateway) to pump out information.

Elevation of Privilege: A device that does a specific function can be forced to do something else. For example, a “read only” permission is changed to “editing”.

How Can SDR Help Identify IoT Security Threats & Vulnerabilities?

SDR Basics

SDRs contains a radio front-end (RFE) and digital backend. It functions as a transceiver with onboard digital signal processing (DSP) capabilities, as well as connection to external systems for further processing, storage, and monitoring. The RFE contains the receive (Rx) and transmit (Tx) functionality over a wide tuning range.

The highest performance SDRs contain:

3 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth using multiple independent channels and digital-to-analog convertors (DACs) and analog-to-digital convertors (ADCs).

Field programmable gate array (FPGA) with on-board DSP capabilities for modulation, demodulation, upconverting, and down-converting.

Data packetization over Ethernet optical links containing VITA49 IQ data in the Ethernet Stack

The highest instantaneous bandwidth SDRs have a backhaul/data throughput of 4 x 100Gbps over qSFP+ transceivers, which can then be hooked up to external equipment or systems for further data storage, monitoring, or processing.

SDRs for Penetration Testing

Penetration testing is a security practice where the security expert tries to find vulnerabilities in a computer system. The purpose of this exercise is to identify weak points in a system’s defenses attackers could misuse.

SNOUT (SDR-Based Network Observation Utility Toolkit) leverages SDR to passively sniff and interact with common IoT protocols. It provides a flexible and interactive framework for transmitting and receiving packets across different wireless protocols, enabling scanning or transmission through its adaptable command line. SNOUT is built as an abstraction layer above the low-level signal transcoding processes required for SDR-based communication. To provide interoperability with existing tools and facilitate advanced packet handling, SNOUT utilizes well-known software packages like GNU Radio, scapy-radio, and specialized SDR software. SNOUT performs device enumeration, vulnerability assessment, advanced packet replay, and packet fuzzing.

Mahony et al. explored the benefits of using SDRs for IoT data analysis and penetration testing by implementing various intrusions using signal processing block-based software Simulink/GNU Radio. They uncovered the main security vulnerabilities of existing WSNs by adopting the ZigBee protocol. They used SDRs as both WSN/IoT analysis tools and penetration testers concerning external interference scenarios. The SDR provided I/Q samples for analysis, even when packets were erroneous, and produced matched protocol interference. The key advantage of SDRs over traditional packet sniffers was the received samples in the presence of strong channel interference.

Replay Attacks

A replay attack is a network attack in which valid data transmission is fraudulently repeated or delayed. It is carried out either by the originator or by an adversary who intercepts the data and re-transmits it, possibly as part of a spoofing attack by IP packet substitution. This is one of the lower-tier versions of a man-in-the-middle attack. Replay attacks are usually passive in nature, re-transmitting a previously captured raw PHY-layer payload or synthesizing a new frame based on decoded data.

PHY layer is the lowest layer in the communication stack. In wired protocols it is voltage, timing, and wiring defining 1s and 0s. In wireless it’s a pattern of energy being sent over RF medium. Replay attacks with an SDR are realized by:

Recording the signal with the SDR Demodulating and decoding with a program in binary Converting the binary to hex (0x) Replaying with RFcat libraries

Using an SDR to collect and reverse engineer protocols, can help you analyze various threats and make recommendations on how to improve security. For example, the Z-wave routing protocol for IoT can be reverse-engineered to expose its vulnerabilities. Badenhop et al. conducted a black hole attack on the IoT network, and they showed that frames were silently discarded for a given source and destination. The black hole attack was used to prevent sensor reports or actuating commands between the controller and devices, inhibiting the functionality of the IoT automation system.

Mitigating Attacks and Defenses with Various IoT Security Schemes

Authenticated Pairing/Encryption

The term pairing is defined as the bootstrap process that creates a communication channel between two entities, which have never met each other before. A pairing process involves the authentication process needed to prove each device the identity of the other. Granata et al. created a threat-based analysis of a pairing process, identifying possible attacks that implement the identified threats, thereby demonstrating their feasibility on IoT devices and how some pairing systems may lead to dangerous side effects.

They uncovered that an attacker could leverage a specific pairing pattern to gain full access to the client’s Wi-Fi network. The device softAP SSID contains the device ID information, and by looking at this field, a malicious attacker could retrieve the related device private key. The openness of the device’s Wi-Fi softAP and knowledge of the encryption key would enable the attacker to sniff the HTTP configuration message sent by the mobile user equipment and decrypt the user’s Wi-Fi network credentials.

Network/Link Keys

IoT devices use symmetric encryption, i.e., a single key is used for encryption and decryption of data.

Network key: used to broadcast secured communication by sharing 128-bit key among all devices.

used to broadcast secured communication by sharing 128-bit key among all devices. Link key: used to secure Unicast communication on application layer by sharing 128-bit key.

The data encryption provides a security layer, in comparison with hardcoded or default passwords, but sharing and storing the encryption key creates the risk of an attacker intercepting the key. To prevent attacks, we should make efforts for private key storage, establish root-of-trust (ROT), and monitor certificates and keys. Finally, public key infrastructure (PKI) could improve overall IoT security.

Figure 2: IoT keys

Brendon McHugh is a field application engineer and technical writer at Per Vices, which has extensive experience in developing, building, and integrating software defined radios that suitable for use in IIoT and other industrial applications. Brendon is responsible for assisting current and prospective clients in configuring the right SDR solutions for their unique needs. He possesses a degree in theoretical and mathematical physics from the University of Toronto. More from Brendon