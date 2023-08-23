Embedded Computing Design

Rambus Targets FPGA Security

By Chad Cox

August 23, 2023

Rambus Targets FPGA Security
Image Credit: Rambus

San Jose, California. Rambus Inc. released a new series of Security IP solutions for FPGAs delivering innovative cryptographic, side-channel, and Quantum Safe securities. The IP will protect a variety of devices from the highest performing accelerators utilized in Generative AI, all the way down to low power IoT components. Ideal applications include Data Center, AI/ML, Edge, IoT, and Defense.

“As customer demand for security continues to accelerate, Rambus is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art security IP for the broad range of applications increasingly enabled by FPGAs,” said Neeraj Paliwal, General Manager of Silicon IP at Rambus. “Our security IP solutions safeguard these FPGA devices now and in the future with Quantum Safe protection from PQC attacks.”

The FPGA targeted Security IP from Rambus offers:

  • Root of trust
  • 800G MACsec
  • IPsec
  • Classic and quantum safe public key encryption

“In the increasingly distributed and accelerator-based computing architectures enabled by Intel FPGAs, it is mission critical to secure data and devices against today’s threats and those that arise with the advent of quantum computing,” said Premal Buch, Vice President and General Manager of Programmable Solutions at Intel.

For more information, visit rambus.com/security.

