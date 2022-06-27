Embedded Computing Design

On-Demand Webcast: Embedded Toolbox – Democratizing Silicon Roots of Trust with Software

By Embedded E-cast

June 27, 2022

On-Demand Webcast: Embedded Toolbox – Democratizing Silicon Roots of Trust with Software

What if you could improve device security by using simple software and on-chip storage to create your very own root of trust (RoT)? Well, now you can.

Join this Embedded Toolbox interactive webcast where engineers from embedded system security IP leader Intrinsic ID demonstrate the company’s new root key generation and management solution, BK Software IP. In a few short minutes, they’ll use the software and a NUCLEO-L4A6ZG development board from ST Microelectronics to show how you can leverage SRAM physical unclonable functions (PUF) to:

  • Create a unique device identity
  • Securely store multiple keys on or off chip
  • Provision the device with a certificate
  • Verify device authenticity with a challenge-response protocol

 

Subscribe

More from Embedded

Categories
Security - Hardware Security
Consumer
Combine Matter with the Latest Sensors for a Secure Smart Home

June 22, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
The Future of Enterprises with Private 5G Networks

June 23, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by SYSGO & Solid Sands
Solid Sands and SYSGO Expand Their Collaboration to Assist Customers with Safety-Critical Projects

June 27, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
New Partner Solution Allows eSOL Customers to Harness the Full Programming Power of Rust

June 27, 2022

MORE