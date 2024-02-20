Embedded Computing Design

Percepio Receives Cybersecurity Certificates, Will Showcase at ew '24

By Chad Cox

February 20, 2024

Image Credit: Percepio

Västerås, Sweden. Percepio revealed that its Percepio DevAlert and its Device Firmware Monitor (DFM) solutions earned a technical cybersecurity review certificate by independent cybersecurity firm Triop AB. During the review, there were no found critical, high, medium, or low-impact security vulnerabilities.

For two weeks in June 2023, Senior Cyber Security Specialist Jonas Lejon tested Percepio's DevAlert and Device Firmware Monitor. In December of 2023, penetration re-testing was performed. The tests used during the certification process were based on the industry standard OWASP Top 10 list and UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Tailored Assurance conditions.

“With cyber threats growing daily, earning independent validation of the security of our solutions was a top priority,” said Percepio founder and CTO Johan Kraft. “Companies trusting Percepio to monitor their connected device fleets can feel confident knowing DevAlert and DFM are secure.”

Percepio will be attending embedded world 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, from April 9-11 in the Zephyr Pavilion, Hall 4, Stand 4‑107.

For more information, visit percepio.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

AI & Machine Learning
