Intrinsic ID, First with PSA Certified Level 3 Root of Trust Component

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Intrinsic ID

Sunnyvale, California. Intrinsic ID is now the first IP supplier to attain PSA Certified Level 3 Root of Trust (RoT) Component Certification with its QuiddiKey 300 based on its PUF Technology. The QuiddiKey 300 utilizes varying SRAM start-up values as a PUF to create a strong root of trust mitigating attacks. The solution ensures supply chain integrity, chiplet security, and protection against reverse engineering.

“We are thrilled to be the first IP vendor to achieve PSA Certified Level 3 RoT component certification with QuiddiKey 300. This gives our customers access to certified, robust security components that will help build a more trusted IoT and comply with legislation including the new US Cyber Trust Mark program,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO of Intrinsic ID.

The QuiddiKey 300 is ideal for applications where safety and security are critical such as defense, healthcare, infrastructure, and autonomous driving. The solution received Level 3 certification according to the Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) from GlobalPlatform SESIP-certified.

Tuyls ends, “We prioritized PSA Certified validation for QuiddiKey 300 because we believe in a standardized approach to device security, underpinned by certification. PSA Certified is an objective and comprehensive process to developing lab-validated components on which a robust and secure IoT can thrive.”

For more information, visit intrinsic-id.com.