Intrinsic ID Signs Representation Agreement for South Korea with Progate Technology to Further Extend Commercial Reach of its PUF-Based Security Solutions in the Asia Pacific Region

Press Release

Image Provided by Intrinsic ID, Inc.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – July 12, 2022 –– Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced it has signed a sales representative agreement with Progate Technology to market, sell, and support the Intrinsic ID Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) authentication and security solutions in South Korea. This agreement is the latest move in a larger ongoing program by Intrinsic ID to strengthen its business interests in the Asia Pacific region. Progate Technology is one of the leading representation firms for IP vendors in the South Korean market. Progate Technology will represent the full line of Intrinsic ID hardware and software solutions for device-unique data security and authentication in South Korea.

“As we are seeing rapidly increasing interest for our technology and products in the Asia Pacific region, we are very happy that we can now also offer local representation and support for our customers in South Korea,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “We have chosen Progate Technology as our representative in this country, because of their extensive experience and great track-record with their industry-leading client base.”

“Throughout 30+ years of experience in the sector, our expert team at Progate Technology has established strong relationships with global industry leaders, and we always ensure that we deliver the best products and services for our valued clients,” said Soo-Chul Kim, CEO and President of Progate Technology. “We are very happy to become a representative for Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of PUF security IP, and we will do our best to achieve mutual success.”

About Progate Technology

Progate Technology is one of the leading representative/distributor companies in South Korea. Progate Technology represents a number of global suppliers for customers in the Korean market, including global conglomerates such as Samsung and LG. Progate's years of experience, relationships, and expertise help it generate new businesses and stay successful for 30+ years.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in hundreds of millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.