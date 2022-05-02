DIGISTOR to Receive Common Criteria Certification For FIPS Self-Encrypting Drives in 2022

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by DIGISTOR DIGISTOR is redefining secure Data At Rest storage with drives to carry Common Criteria validation, the DIGISTOR FIPS 140-2 L2 M.2 NVMe SED.

DIGISTOR revealed it is in the validation stage of the Common Criteria (CC) certification process.

When validated, its FIPS 140-2 L2 Self-encrypting Drives (SEDs) will be the only products offering this class of security in the market for companies needing to validate their secure DAR solutions.

Program managers and developers can start testing and validating their own data security solutions using the DIGISTOR FIPS SEDs, knowing that the SEDs will be NIAP-listed in the future.

"Increasingly our customers are asking for robust secure data storage solutions with both FIPS and Common Criteria certification to address the ever-changing security threats and evolving legislative requirements," said Robin Wessel, Executive Vice President, CDSG. "Undertaking the rigorous Common Criteria validation process and securing certification is a testament to our commitment to our customers and a ground-breaking move that sets new standards in secure storage."

DIGISTOR is working with Lightship Security Common Criteria and FIPS 140 laboratory to simultaneously validate its FIPS versions of the CRU SHIPS NVMe removable SEDs and DIGISTOR's recently announced C Series SEDs, powered by Cigent, for CC certification.

They expect to receive the CC certification process and the subsequent NIAP listing later this year.

For more information, visit digistor.com.