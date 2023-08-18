Embedded Computing Design

Concurrent Technologies Releases a Mission Critical Dual Enclave Switch Card

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 18, 2023

News

Image Credit: Concurrent

Concurrent Technologies is now delivering its Dual Enclave Switch Card, Iris, a Plug-In-Card (PIC) supporting secure high bandwidth switch connections between each PIC. Ideal applications are force protection, situational awareness, command and control, and mission computing.

 

The Iris was developed by an anonymous partner of the US Department of Defense focusing on electromagnetic spectrum solutions

“Iris fills the last high-value gap in our systems portfolio and leveraging this functionality from a trusted partner enables us to deliver leading-edge products to market at an increasingly swift cadence. Over the last year, I have personally met our partner a number of times as we have built our mutual respect based on aligned values and the desire to support each other’s business,” said Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies.

For more information, visit gocct.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security - Network Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Networking & 5G - Ethernet & Serial
Processing
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - Software Security
Analog & Power
Cost-Effective Data Acquisition System For A Vibration Test System

August 15, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: DFI
DFI Tablets Blissfully Load a Bus

August 17, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: MYIR
MYIR has a New SoM Built on the AM62x

August 18, 2023

MORE