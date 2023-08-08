Moodle has FIDO2 Authentication Thanks to Swissbit and lern.link

Swissbit and lern.link GmbH have collaborated to boost security for cyber learning environments. The integrated FIDO2 standard enables secured user logins to the Moodle LMS platform utilizing multi-factor authentication (MFA). The Moodle plug-in for "multi-factor authentication" combines technology from the partnership for FIDO2/WebAuthn and is available to download at moodle.org/plugins/. Universities, schools, and businesses will now have phishing-resistant authentication through a hardware security key or FIDO stick.

FIDO2 leverages hardware security keys for authentication and was designed centered on asymmetric cryptosystems. According to the press release, lern.link and Swissbit are committed to implementing the standard into the existing plug-in for "multi-factor authentication" and financially backed the request for FIDO2 integration as a login choice in Moodle.

