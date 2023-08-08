Embedded Computing Design

Moodle has FIDO2 Authentication Thanks to Swissbit and lern.link

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 08, 2023

News

Moodle has FIDO2 Authentication Thanks to Swissbit and lern.link
Image Credit: Swissbit

Swissbit and lern.link GmbH have collaborated to boost security for cyber learning environments. The integrated FIDO2 standard enables secured user logins to the Moodle LMS platform utilizing multi-factor authentication (MFA). The Moodle plug-in for "multi-factor authentication" combines technology from the partnership for FIDO2/WebAuthn and is available to download at moodle.org/plugins/. Universities, schools, and businesses will now have phishing-resistant authentication through a hardware security key or FIDO stick.

FIDO2 leverages hardware security keys for authentication and was designed centered on asymmetric cryptosystems. According to the press release, lern.link and Swissbit are committed to implementing the standard into the existing plug-in for "multi-factor authentication" and financially backed the request for FIDO2 integration as a login choice in Moodle.

For more information, vist swissbit.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security - Network Security
Consumer
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
Consumer
element14 and Hackster Communities Host Little Free STEM Library Design Challenge

July 24, 2023

MORE
Industrial
HiveMQ Announces the Availability of HiveMQ Edge, an Open Source Software Gateway to Standardize Industrial Edge Data

August 7, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: THine
THine Delivers 13MP PDAF Camera Utilizing OLogic’s Pumpkin EVKs

August 8, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Premio
Premio Offers UL Certified Systems

August 8, 2023

MORE