Updated Network Visibility with CIARA 4.0

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Radiflow

Tel Aviv, Israel. “Partnering across the industry allows us to pool together previously unidentifiable data, enabling greater automation across the full OT network,” said Ilan Barda, Co-Founder & CEO of Radiflow. To ease the challenge of continual threats and lack of resources, Radiflow’s CIARA 4.0 utilizes a breach attack simulation (BAS) engine to focus on network device vulnerabilities and the security protocols required to assist in quick risk testing. Radiflow collaborated with Awen Collective and Atrinet to leverage the CIARA 4.0 to boost network visibility benefiting federal and defense assets.

Awen Collective

Awen Collective provides its technology, Dot, a lightweight and scalable OT Asset discovery tool ideal for mobile devices in distributed OT networks. With information provided, the map created by Dot is uploaded into CIARA for data-driven analysis and risk scoring for enterprise systems.

“The OT cyber security industry is maturing and better serving the needs of our critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and defense organizations by working collaboratively to deliver better solutions,” said Jules Farrow-Lesnianski, Co-Founder & CEO of Awen Collective. “Providing in-depth visibility of traditionally hard-to-reach OT networks using Dot to Radiflow’s CIARA significantly increases our client's ability to quickly and accurately quantify and mitigate OT cyber risk.”

Atrinet Networks

Atrinet Networks’ NetACE tool allows a robust query of network infrastructure devices for a map of components on a network cooperating with Radiflow’s CIARA tool. There is no need to configure a span port in the OT network switches.

“Relieving CISOs of tedious visibility gathering tasks grants them an extensive view to quickly deploy large-scale OT Cybersecurity operations.” These capabilities bring them in line with automation and continuous threat analysis which are being increasingly required in the dynamic market landscape," ends Barta.