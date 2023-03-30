New IBASE 1U Network Appliance Supports Up to 16 GbE Ports

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc.'s recently released INA3605 platform is a 1U Enterprise Network Appliance designed for Intel® Xeon® E-2300 Processors that includes an IBASE MBN808 motherboard integrated with Intel® C252 PCH, 2x DDR4 slots with maximum configuration of 64GB, 2x SFP ports, and 6x 2.5G RJ45 GbE ports.

The INA3605 can support up to 16 GbE ports thanks to extra ethernet module space, offering flexible configuration that makes it suitable for deployment in security applications such as:

Enterprise network security

IoT security

Advanced threat protection

Unified threat management (UTM)

Firewall/VPN

The 1U appliance's single socket Xeon E-2300 processor with 4, 6, or 8 cores and 65W to 95W TDP enable improvements in scalability, bandwidth utilization, and latency levels that can assist enterprise customers address compute-intensive workloads and the requirements of next-generation networking infrastructure.

The INA3605's 4x U.3 storage on the front supports SATA and NVMe SSD drives with RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, 60 via optional LSI RAID controllers, enabling efficient performance in read and write operations. Additionally, 600W 1+1 redundant power supplies prevent system crash due to PSU failure.

Additional INA3605 Features:

2x DDR4 UDIMM / RDIMM, Max. 64GB (ECC)

6x RJ45 GbE with 2 pairs bypass on board

Optional NIC slot

1x PCI-E(x8) expansion slot

