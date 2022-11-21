Secure Endpoint Overview

Whitepaper

In general, the term edge represents a continuum from an end-device to the public/private cloud. Contrary to popular belief, edge deployments in these use cases do not necessarily aim to eliminate interactions with the private/public cloud infrastructure. Instead, the goal is to ensure only a subset of data is forwarded up the stack while adhering to a deployment's unique security, privacy, confidentiality policies.



The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained IT infrastructures with work-from-wherever becoming the norm rather than the exception. With end-user devices acting more like IT-in-a-box, these deployments are increasingly being viewed via the same lens as an edge deployment.



While this is relatively easy to state, CIOs and CISOs have to adjust their IT networks to support this environment. Hackers have been quick to take advantage of this shift. Traditional operating systems (OS) such as Windows, MacOS or Linux/Android that run on edge devices are vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Traditional IT endpoint security solutions rely on either patching the endpoint OS or anti-virus applications that run on the endpoint OS. Either way, a compromised OS allows the threats full access to the device including the sensitive data residing on the endpoint and, in some cases, the encryption keys that are used to protect the data.



This article reviews the system architecture that needs to be put in place to enable remote workers to securely and reliably work on sensitive information while being able to use the same laptop for personal use