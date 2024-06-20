Emproof Offers Demos for IP Protection and Exploit Mitigation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Emproof

Emproof launched two new online demos for Emproof Nyx, its innovated IP protection and exploit mitigation solution for embedded software. The released demos show that Emproof is continuously committed to educating the industry on potential threats to all software systems with its software security framework.

Designed for swift software security, Emproof Nyx uses advanced binary transformation technology to guard applications and firmware against cyber threats, eliminating the need for source code access.

Emproof Nyx efficiently secures software by providing robust protection against reverse engineering and IP theft. Its security hardening feature is designed to strengthen software written in memory-unsafe languages like C and C++, offering protection against exploitation attacks.

Highlights of Emproof Nyx Demos:

A live look at all the powerful security features of Emproof Nyx and how they can benefit your business

See how Emproof Nyx can save crucial time implementing advanced security features

Get to grips with the modern-day attacker’s toolkit and witness Emproof Nyx’s capabilities in neutralising their probing attempts

Brian Kelly, CEO of Emproof, said, “We are very excited to launch these publicly available online demos of our pioneering security solution. IP protection is crucial for shielding algorithms, code, and data from the extensive range of reverse engineering tools available to attackers. In the demos, you can discover attackers’ methods to reverse engineer binary code and how Emproof Nyx counters the attempts.

For more information, visit emproof.com.

