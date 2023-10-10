Embedded Computing Design

axem solutions Gives DevOps a New Discord

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 10, 2023

Image Credit: axem solutions

Budapest, Hungary. axem solutions has introduced a new XM Community on Discord created to enable embedded Tooling and DevOps professionals worldwide. The hub will be a centralized location for members to share knowledge through discussions based on facts and experiences of other collaborators.

"At axem, we recognize the significance of a strong and engaged community in advancing the world of embedded software development," said Eszter Vezdén, CEO of axem solutions. "With the launch of the XM Community, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem where experts and newcomers alike can explore, learn, and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of embedded Tooling and DevOps."

The new community is seen as a place for those that are enthusiastic about embedded platforms, tooling, and best-practices to connect with other developers and supporters to enhance innovation in real-world applications.

"We believe that the XM Community will become a valuable resource for embedded Tooling and DevOps professionals looking to enhance their skills and make a significant impact in their projects," Eszter Vezdén added.

For more information, visit axemsolutions.io/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

