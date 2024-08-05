Embedded Computing Design

Hammerspace Opens an AI Global Data Platform Showcasing at FMS

By Chad Cox

August 05, 2024

Image Credit: Hammerspace

During The Future of Memory and Storage Conference, Hammerspace will showcase its Global Data Platform that is billed as a vendor-neutral solution for AI data environments designed to accelerate existing storage to achieve the performance needed for GPU-based workloads using current infrastructure without the need to install proprietary client software.

Hammerspace utilizes pNFS v4.2 to automate GPU data orchestration achieving edge performance and linear scalability required by Meta, allowing 24,000 GPUs in its AI Research SuperCluster using 1,000 NVMe storage servers.

pNFS v4.2 with Flex Files supports the scalability essential for AI/DL workloads and can accelerate existing legacy scale-out NAS storage systems.

For more information, visit hammerspace.com.

