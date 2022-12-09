IAR Systems Updates IAR Build and IAR C-SPY Debug Extensions for Visual Studio Code

Embedded Computing Design

By Tiera Oliver

December 09, 2022

Uppsala, Sweden – IAR Systems announced extended support for the company’s Visual Studio Code, encompassing the latest IAR Build and IAR C-SPY Visual Studio (VS) Code Extensions v1.20, and compatible with the most recent IAR Embedded Workbench.

With new features like symmetric multicore debugging, support for advanced breakpoint types, and a customizable build toolbar, the VS Code extensions are designed to enhance workflows and performance while also cutting costs for development. The IAR tools support versions for Arm, RISC-V, Renesas RH850 and RL78, AVR, 8051, and more.

Visual Code Studio is a code editor designed to help embedded developers build and debug projects, as well as implement task running and version control jobs. The IAR C-SPY extension supports these features with high-level language debugging within the same IDE, as well as automatic debug configuration, and support for Arm and RISC-V, and Microchip AVR and Renesas RL78 devices with v1.20. The IAR Build VS Code extensions provides a new toolbar window with buttons for application build and C-STAT static analysis. New menus enable custom augment variables, the ability to exclude projects, and provide workspace-relative file paths.

The VS Code extensions can also be used for other build systems, such as CMake, source control and versioning extensions like GitHub to meet development demands.

“The adoption rate by the Visual Studio Code community exceeded our expectations after launching the first official Visual Studio Code extensions on GitHub and Marketplace this year,” said Anders Holmberg, CTO at IAR Systems. “This reflects the trend we see in the embedded industry with companies looking to mix and match technologies to increase efficiency, achieve more automation, and support various cross-platform environments. With the new version of VS Code Extensions for IAR, we have listened to feedback from the community to add more functionality into the extensions. Getting direct feedback from the user group is a very rewarding way of working and enables us to add clear value to the user experience.”

The IAR Build Extension and IAR C-SPY Debug Extension for VS Code are available for download directly from Marketplace or from IAR’s GitHub pages https://github.com/IARSystems/iar-vsc-build and https://github.com/IARSystems/iar-vsc-debug.

For more information, visit www.iar.com/vscode.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

