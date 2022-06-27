New Partner Solution Allows eSOL Customers to Harness the Full Programming Power of Rust

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

eSOL announced a new partner solution which will allow customers to exploit the full potential of the Rust programming language across a host of mission-critical and functional safety applications.

Ferrous Systems’ FuSa-certified Rust compiler, Ferrocene, supports eSOL’s acclaimed eMCOS RTOS platform for embedded applications with the very highest safety and performance requirements.

This is a development given the growth in the use of Rust, which has already implemented safety by design and is optimized for parallel processing, making it an ideal language for use with eSOL’s safe and highly scalable eMCOS platform.

Rust is a modern, high-integrity programming language, combining optimized memory safety with an unrivalled degree of control, and integrates well with existing C/C++ codebases.

Masaki Gondo, CTO and Senior Executive Vice President / Head of Software Division at eSOL explained: “This development creates an attractive combination of safety and performance on heterogeneous multi/manycore hardware. Rust is seeing burgeoning usage when compared with alternative languages, where workarounds are often needed for safety certifications of applications developed in those languages.

“eSOL’s eMCOS modern distributed multikernel RTOS architecture is an ideal system for Rust” said Florian Gilcher, Managing Director at Ferrous Systems. “It provides a safe real-time hypervisor for embedded applications with mixed criticality, and it also provides more freedom from interference (FFI) for more safety”.

This represents a further example of how eSOL is developing strategic partnerships with complementary providers to offer ever greater degrees of technical capability to our customers who span a broad range of sectors but who all aspire to programming excellence and optimal application safety.

For more information, visit: www.esol.com/