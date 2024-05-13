Embedded Computing Design

McObject Delivers eXtremeDB 8.4 Improving Performance, Security, and Developer Productivity

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 13, 2024

Image Credit: McObject

Seattle, Washington. McObject introduced the ratified eXtremeDB 8.4 delivering an abundance of enhancements to performance, security, and developer productivity. eXtremeDB 8.4 now carries SSL encryption and driver authentication capabilities in its ODBC driver ensuring secure connection between applications and database. To broaden possibilities in scalable environments, designers are able to leverage the new GO language API to seamlessly integrate eXtremeDB into their GO-based applications.

For enhanced data protection and security within communication, eXtremeDB 8.4 extends its support for mbed TLS and WolfSSL TLS libraries. According to the company, eXtremeDB 8.4 delivers faster data access, reduced latency, and improved query execution, making it ideal for time-critical applications.

Additional Highlights:

  • Visual Studio 2022 Compatibility
  • .NET 6.0 and 7.0 Support on Linux/ARM
  • C++ 17 Compliance

Steve Graves, CEO of McObject said, “eXtremeDB 8.4 represents a significant leap forward in our mission to provide developers with the best tools for building high-performance, reliable embedded systems. The new features and enhancements empower developers to create innovative solutions across a wide range of industries.”

For more information, visit mcobject.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

