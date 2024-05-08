Embedded Computing Design

aicas Partners With Klika Tech to Create an EDP Leveraging AWS

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 08, 2024

News

aicas Partners With Klika Tech to Create an EDP Leveraging AWS
Image Credit: aicas

Klika Tech and aicas GmbH introduced a SaaS IoT portal to operate multiple edge devices with diverse functionality. The aicas Edge Device Portal (EDP) permits users to seamlessly integrate edge and cloud solutions, delivering dynamic software deployment and comprehensive lifecycle management, presenting aicas-managed SaaS with client-owned AWS solutions.

The aicas Edge Device Portal (EDP) was designed utilizing the cloud expertise of Klika Tech, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. It simplifies integration with AWS benefits and leverages the AWS cloud infrastructure. Employing the EDP creates a configurable role-based approach developers can use to efficiently create, deploy, and monitor high-quality software.

According to aicas, the partnership with Klika Tech will support customers in effectively developing an environment ensuring natural infrastructure protection and scalability.

Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech, said: “aicas is a perfect example of how AWS services and AWS cloud infrastructure can be tailored to develop cloud-based solutions that enable flexible, dynamic software deployment with simplified application lifecycle management.”

For more information, visit aicas.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Security
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Littelfuse
Littelfuse Introduces a Single Cell Super Capacitor Protection IC

May 6, 2024

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit:: NXP
Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors to Address COMPUTEX 2024

May 7, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Embedded Executive: What You Can Do With Medical Wearables, Analog Devices (ADI)

May 8, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Percepio
How Continuous Observability Unlocks Remote Debugging Superpowers

April 29, 2024

MORE