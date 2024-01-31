Embedded Toolbox: It’s Software Development Toolboxes All the Way Down with ModusToolbox from Infineon

Video

One of the best ways to speed time to market on an embedded application or solution is by having access to the right libraries and code snippets to shortcut the development process without losing quality or functions. Ideally, you’d be able to increase functionality and performance.

Well, ModusToolbox from Infineon Technologies is designed to give you the, well, Toolbox, for just that process. It is an extensible development environment that supports a wide range of Infineon microcontroller devices, including PSoC Arm Cortex Microcontrollers, TRAVEO T2G Arm Cortex Microcontroller, XMC Industrial Microcontrollers, AIROC Wi-Fi devices, AIROC Bluetooth devices, and USB-C Power Delivery Microcontrollers.

Provided as a collection of development tools, libraries, and embedded runtime assets, ModusToolbox is built to provide a flexible and comprehensive development experience. On this episode of Embedded Toolbox, Clark Jarvis of Infineon demonstrates how ModusToolbox can streamline your development process and speed your next embedded application to market.

Click here to check it out for yourself.