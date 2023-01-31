Read How SYSGO's PikeOS Is Launching into Space

Embedded Computing Design

January 31, 2023

Klein-Winternheim, Germany. Thales Alenia Space will be integrating PikeOS (RTOS) for MPU into a telecom family branded SPACE INSPIRE (software defined telecommunication satellite). The decision was made based on the performance of PikeOS including various individual levels of security (MILS) and ECSS level B qualified base for critical systems. 

“We are very happy to be able to use PikeOS for MPU because we were looking for a solution that would enable to execute applications with mixed criticality while addressing the increased threat level against space applications. The cybersecure foundation of PikeOS for MPU is a key advantage for Space Inspire,” says Christophe Valorge, CTO at Thales Alenia Space.

The separation kernel (5.1.3) from the RTOS is security certified against Common Criteria at EAL5+ in industrial use cases including:

  • avionics
  • automotive
  • rail
  • medical

“We are proud to deliver a technology which contributes to the (r)evolution of the space market and that Thales Alenia Space chose PikeOS for MPU for the software defined services provided by their new generation of telecommunications satellites. Leveraging on low power multi-core processors to execute simultaneously various applications in a cybersecured MILS and safety environment brings an incredible flexibility and scalability across the Space Inspire product line," summarizes Etienne Butery, CEO at SYSGO.

For more information, visit sysgo.com.

