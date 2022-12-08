STMicroelectronics Updates its X-CUBE-TCPP Software Pack

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Geneva. STMicroelectronics updated its X-CUBE-TCPP software pack with improvements to its portfolio of USB Type-C port-protection ICs and STM32 interface ICs operating from 5V/0.5A up to 48V/5A (240-Watt) within ratification 3.1. The specification provides libraries for three USB Type-C port-protection ICs in ST’s portfolio, the TCPP01-M12 for sink applications, the TCPP02-M18 for source applications, and the TCPP03-M20 for dual-role power (DRP) applications.

The TCPP01-M12, TCPP02-M18, and TCPP03-M20 collaborate with ST’s UCPD (USB Type-C and Power Delivery) interface ICs utilized in selected STM32G0, STM32G4, STM32L5, and STM32U5 microcontrollers (MCUs). A two-chip solution to reduce PCB space, propagated by splitting USB-C between the MCU and port-protection IC, contributes to cost savings and reductions in intricacies, while the STM32 functions as the host MCU.

X-CUBE-TCPP libraries with the X-NUCLEO-SNK1M1 expansion board and any STM32 Nucleo-64, NUCLEO-G071RB, NUCLEO-G474RE, or NUCLEO-L412RB-P development board, accelerates the development in sink applications and DRP applications.

The X-CUBE-TCPP software pack is available as a free download at www.st.com.