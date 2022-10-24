Reimagining Aircraft Configurations for the New Age of Hydrogen-Powered Flight: How Hydrogen-Powered Jet Engines Are Fueling Sustainable Aircraft Design Innovation
October 24, 2022
Whitepaper
This white paper examines the challenges facing aerospace engineers designing sustainable aircraft. It specifically investigates the use of hydrogen-powered jet engines and hydrogen fuel cell technology in driving next-generation propulsion systems and their implications on surrounding subsystems culminating in the need to entirely reimagine aircraft configurations.
It continues to introduce Simcenter, a simulation and test environment that supports digital twin technology to give aerospace engineering organizations the ability to optimize aircraft performance through virtual and physical testing of the fluid, thermal, mechanical, and other system domains impacted by green aviation.