Road to embedded world: Infineon Technologies and wolfSSL Commit to Trusted Computing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

April 02, 2024

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

Infineon Technologies and wolfSSL have developed a TPM software stack and TPM-tools designed to simplify the integration of a TPM on Cortex-M based devices. A demonstration is scheduled for embedded world 2024. Visitors at Hall 1, Booth 500 will witness wolfTPM and the Infineon OPTIGA TPM SLB 9672 which have been integrated on a PSoC 62 microcontroller (M4/M0+). Both highlighting common security use-cases for utilizing a TPM 2.0.

wolfTPM is designed for embedded use and leverages all features in the TPM 2.0 specification. wolfTPM is ideal for resource constraint devices and runs on Windows, Linux, RTOS, and bare metal environments.

The Infineon OPTIGA TPM SLB 9672 supports Microsoft Windows and Linux environments. Infineon also offers software and tools to facilitate firmware updates for the TPM.

A ‘common criteria’ and FIPS 140-certified TPM 2.0 has been created to simplify device-level certification. Cortex-M series-based devices integrate efficient security infrastructure through a certified TPM 2.0. Designers can implement source code for drivers, software stacks, TPM firmware updates, and testing. TCG/ISO-standardized hardware and software can be utilized across a range of CPU and MCU architectures.

For more information, visit infineon.com and wolfssl.com.

 

Analog & Power
