Scaling The Automotive Software Future

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 05, 2023

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Randy Fish, director of product line management for the Silicon Lifecycle Management family at Synopsys, highlights how automotive engineers can benefit from the SLM on-chip monitoring and analysis process.

Next, senior technology editor, Ken Briodagh, calls attention to RISC-V, taking a look at some of the key tools that are important to development in the RISC-V ISA ecosystem.

But first, I’m posing a few questions to the Insiders about the transition from hardware to software-defined solutions. Is this move towards software something that should be fully embraced, should we still be relying on hardware solutions, or should there a balance of both?

 
