Ultra Librarian, The World’s Largest CAD Library, at embedded world

Press Release

Ultra Librarian, the world’s largest CAD library, will be in Nuremberg, Germany from June 21-23 to attend embedded world.

Ultra Librarian provides over 16 million verified parts in their ever-expanding database of pre-built models available in over 30 native CAD formats. Users can register for free and receive unlimited access to schematic symbols, footprints, 3D Models, simulation models, reference designs, and other design resources from industry leading manufacturers. Learn more at ultralibrarian.com.

The Ultra Librarian team will be in attendance to meet with current and prospective partners. If you are:

• A distributor looking to give your customers access to native CAD models

• A manufacturer looking to increase design wins by providing your customers with CAD models and intelligent reference designs

• A design team interested in a “virtual” library of CAD models with customized support to meet your team’s needs



Then don’t miss this opportunity to find out how Ultra Librarian can work for you!

Interested in meeting with Ultra Librarian? Set up an appointment by emailing [email protected], or stop by booth 4-217 that they will be sharing with FlowCAD.