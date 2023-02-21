Alliance Memory Releases its 1Gb x 16-bit DDR4 SDRAM

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory KIRKLAND, Washington. Alliance Memory stated it has extended its portfolio of CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs with a 16Gb device in the 96-ball FBGA form factor, the AS4C1G16D4-062BCN. The DDR4 SDRAM operates at a low +1.2V (±0.06V). It was developed and qualified for utilization in 5g designs, computing applications, surveillance systems, smart meters, human-machine interfaces (HMI), digital signal controllers, and PNDs.

The AS4C1G16D4-062BCN is designed on an 8n-prefetch architecture delivering clock speeds up to 1600MHz and transfer rates up to 3200 MT/s. According to Alliance Memory, “the 1Gb x 16-bit AS4C1G16D4-062BCN supports sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BC4, BL8, and on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh.”

It offers a reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible alternative that eradicates redesigns and part requalification. A commercial operating temperature of 0°C to +95°C makes the AS4C1G16D4-062BCN an option for industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets.

Offered in the commercial (0°C to +95°C) temperature range, the device is ideal for the industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets.

For more information, visit alliancememory.com.