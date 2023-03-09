Best in Show Nominee: ADATA Technology Industrial Temperature SD Card - ISDD33K (512GB)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

ADATA’s industrial temperature-rated ISDD33K SD card is the first product that integrates high capacities up to 512GB and wide temperature operability from -40 ºC to 85 ºC in the market. It employs 112-layer 3D TLC Flash and sports a 3K P/E cycle rating for great durability.

In addition, it meets the V30 (Video Speed Class) standard for high-quality recording. To ensure data integrity, the ISDD33K supports LDPC ECC (Error Correcting Code) and Wear Leveling technologies. The ISDD33K is highly reliable and compatible as well as power efficient, and is suitable for automation, surveillance, retail, and healthcare applications.

The ISDD33K is also compliant with SD 6.1 specifications for high performance and supports Garbage Collection and Bad Block Management.

For more information, visit https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/ISDD33K.