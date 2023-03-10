Embedded Computing Design

Best in Show Nominee: ADATA Technology's Industrial Temperature NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 10, 2023

ADATA’s industrial temperature-rated NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSDs provide great durability even in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 ºC to 85 ºC. They meet NVMe 1.4 standard and offer excellent performance up to 7000/6500 MB/s, as well as high capacities up to 4TB. What's more, with LDPC ECC error correction and RAID Engine, they ensure data accuracy and integrity.

In addition, they support AES 256-bit data encryption and TCG OPAL for improved data security. Thanks to these features, the industrial temperature-rated NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSDs are ideal for servers, data centers, networking, surveillance, and IoT-related applications.

Other key features include:

  • A DRAM buffer for improved random read/write performance
  • Supports AES 256-bit data encryption for higher security
  • End-to-End Data Path Protection
  • Thermal Throttling automatically adjusts temperatures for prolonged product lifespan
  • Complies with ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) IEC/EN 61000-4-2 level 4 standard

For more information, visit https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/IM2P41B8.

