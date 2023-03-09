Best in Show Nominee: Innodisk DDR5 Ultra Temperature SODIMM

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

DDR5, the latest DRAM generation, offers significant improvements in all areas. With 4x increased capacity, 2x speed, and lower voltage than the previous generation, DDR5 is a clear upgrade. Innodisk has gone a step further by designing a DDR5 Ultra Temperature SODIMM module that can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 105°C.

At the same time, the original automotive IC, 30μ” gold finger, and on-die ECC function meet rigorous industrial standards. Innodisk's fully tested and optimized product offers anti-sulfuration protection for harsh environments, enhancing product stability.

Innodisk's DDR5 Ultra Temperature SODIMM module is an excellent choice for industrial applications that demand reliable performance and durability, such as electric vehicles and mission-critical systems, thanks to its temperature tolerance and high data transfer efficiency.

For more information, visit https://www.innodisk.com/en/products/dram-module/wide-temperature.