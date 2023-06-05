Design Considerations for Embedded NVM in High-Radiation Applications

Whitepaper

Radiation can impact the operation of non-volatile memory (NVM) technologies, with the potential to cause permanent damage to semiconductor devices used in high-radiation environments. Selecting the right embedded NVM is critical for devices in these environments, including aerospace and medical devices.

Embedded floating gate memories such as flash are particularly sensitive to even relatively low radiation doses, so using flash for applications in high-radiation environments adds complexity to the design process, potentially increasing die size, cost and latency. Research shows that this problem only increases with the move to smaller process geometries. Until recently, there hasn’t been an alternative solution, but new NVM technologies like Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM) provide an alternative.

In this whitepaper, we describe initial results of research conducted by Weebit Nano and the Nino Research Group (NRG) in the University of Florida’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, who are studying the effects of radiation on Weebit ReRAM technology under high doses of gamma irradiation. Learn why this technology is inherently tolerant to radiation, and how it can simplify your designs for rad-hard applications.