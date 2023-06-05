Embedded Computing Design

Design Considerations for Embedded NVM in High-Radiation Applications

June 05, 2023

Whitepaper

Radiation can impact the operation of non-volatile memory (NVM) technologies, with the potential to cause permanent damage to semiconductor devices used in high-radiation environments. Selecting the right embedded NVM is critical for devices in these environments, including aerospace and medical devices. 


Embedded NVM in High-Radiation ApplicationsEmbedded floating gate memories such as flash are particularly sensitive to even relatively low radiation doses, so using flash for applications in high-radiation environments adds complexity to the design process, potentially increasing die size, cost and latency. Research shows that this problem only increases with the move to smaller process geometries. Until recently, there hasn’t been an alternative solution, but new NVM technologies like Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM) provide an alternative. 

In this whitepaper, we describe initial results of research conducted by Weebit Nano and the Nino Research Group (NRG) in the University of Florida’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, who are studying the effects of radiation on Weebit ReRAM technology under high doses of gamma irradiation. Learn why this technology is inherently tolerant to radiation, and how it can simplify your designs for rad-hard applications. 

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: DFI
Computex '23 Sees DFI Partner Up with 5GIoTLead Technology Innovating Smart Cities

June 2, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Forget Buttons and a Display, Just Add Bluetooth

June 5, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
SEGGER Adds ARM64 Simulator to Embedded Studio for Arm

May 26, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Hyperstone
Hyperstone Awarded JOSCAR Certification

June 1, 2023

MORE