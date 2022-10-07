MEMPHIS Electronic Industrial Grade DDR5 Memory Modules Based on Samsung DDR5 Chipsets

Embedded Computing Design

Oberursel / Frankfurt, Germany, – MEMPHIS Electronic has plans to release a family of DDR5 memory modules based on Samsung’s DDR5 chipsets in commercial and industrial temperature ranges, and configured with 16 and 32 Gigabyte capacities and 5600 MHz clock frequency.

The modules are availble in SO-DIMM and UDIMM form factors, with and without error correction code (ECC).

“Working with Samsung, we are now able to deliver modules based on the newest DRAM generation in the high-quality standard that customers have come to expect and value from MEMPHIS,” explained Marco Mezger, Managing Director and Global Head of MEMPHIS Electronic. “

Samples are available in late Q4 and visitors to electronica 2022 in Munich, can see samples of the new DDR5 modules from November 15 to 18 at the MEMPHIS booth in hall B4, booth 439.

For more information, visit: www.memphis.de/en/

